Clemson guard Brevin Galloway reveals he suffered horrifying injury

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway is expected to miss multiple games after he suffered a freak injury this week, and his description of the emergency situation is enough to induce nightmares.

Galloway posted a video on Instagram Thursday that showed him in a hospital bed recalling the horrific event that led him there. The senior said he went through his usual workout on Thursday morning and returned home to take a nap. When he woke up, his testicles were severely swollen. Galloway went to the doctor and had to have emergency surgery to address the issue.

“This morning I went to lift, I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap, and my balls and nut sack were exploded,” Galloway said. “Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery three hours later, my balls are reduced to a normal size. I don’t know what happened to my balls. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs, but we made it.”

You can see the video below, but beware that it obviously contains a graphic description:

From Instagram, it sounds like Brevin Galloway will miss at least the next two games for Clemson, for uhhh, a medical reason. I’ll let him explain. (Warning: graphic description) pic.twitter.com/ppAMDMLTxR — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 27, 2023

Galloway added that he is unsure of exactly what happened but described it as “the worst pain I’ve ever experienced.” He said he expects to return to Clemson in seven days, which means he will miss at least Saturday’s game against Florida State and Tuesday’s game against Boston College.

Galloway has started 20 of 21 games for Clemson this season. He is the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 10.6 points per game.

Clemson is 17-4 and ranked No. 24 in the nation. Guards Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway have been out with foot injuries, so the Tigers’ depth will be tested even more now that Galloway is sidelined.