Coach K issues cool statement on Roy Williams retirement

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski faced off against Roy Williams many times in one of college basketball’s most heated rivalries. On the day of Williams’ retirement, however, Coach K demonstrated just how much he respects his North Carolina counterpart.

Coach K issued a statement after Williams announced his retirement from coaching on Thursday. The Duke coach paid tribute to Williams’ longevity and success, and praised Williams for what he has done for the sport.

“Roy has led two iconic programs and done so in exemplary fashion.” 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝑲 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒐𝒚 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒔 pic.twitter.com/BWOuxv0Fkd — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 1, 2021

“College basketball is losing one of its greatest coaches and a man who genuinely cares about the game of basketball, and more importantly, the people who play it,” Coach K said. “Roy has led two iconic programs as a head coach and did so in exemplary fashion. I have the utmost respect for Roy and his family, who represented themselves and their institutions with class, grace and humility. While were on opposite sides of college basketball’s greatest rivalry, we both understood how lucky we were to be part of it and always tried to represent it in the way it deserved.”

Williams and Krzyzewski treated fans to plenty of memorable Duke-North Carolina games over the years. Ultimately, Coach K got the better of their personal rivalry, going 22-18 against Williams’ Tar Heel teams.