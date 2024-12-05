Creighton head coach drops savage line after upsetting No. 1 Kansas

The Creighton Bluejays are truly giant-killers.

In front of their home crowd on Wednesday, Creighton earned a big upset of No. 1-ranked Kansas. The Bluejays led wire-to-wire in the contest, getting up by as many as 17 at one point and going on to win 76-63.

Speaking with Nick Bahe of FS1 after the game, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott dropped a savage line.

“This is the building [where] No. 1 teams go to die evidently,” he said in the middle of a court-storming by Bluejays fans.

You can watch McDermott’s full interview below.

"This is the building No. 1 teams go to die evidently."@BluejayMBB head coach Greg McDermott caught up with @NickBahe in the middle of the court storm after taking down No. 1 Kansas at home pic.twitter.com/5TBlt3zueS — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 5, 2024

This is now the second year in a row that Creighton has upset the No. 1-ranked team in the nation on their home floor at CHI Health Center Omaha. Last season, the Bluejays also took down No. 1-ranked UConn in the very same building by a convincing 85-66 final score (leading to another wild court-storming).

As for McDermott, the father of Sacramento Kings forward and former Creighton star Doug McDermott, he has been in charge of the program since 2010. Over that span, the Bluejays have made nine total NCAA Tournament appearances (including three Sweet 16 berths) and have now earned 15 wins overall against top-10-ranked teams.