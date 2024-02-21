Creighton fans storm the court after upsetting No. 1 UConn

The Creighton Bluejays were flying high on Tuesday after the team’s stunning upset of UConn at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

No. 15 Creighton dominated top-ranked UConn in the 85-66 contest, which represented the Bluejays’ first win over a No. 1-ranked team in program history.

Pandemonium broke out once the final buzzer sounded. A blue and white sea of fans flooded the court to celebrate the team’s biggest basketball win in years.

Creighton used a balanced offensive attack to bury UConn. The Bluejays shot 54.7% from the field and 50% from three-point range. Senior guard Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and accounted for 5 of his team’s 14 triples.

Every player who touched the floor for Creighton scored at least six points.

UConn entered Tuesday’s contest on a 14-game win streak and the label of best team in the country. They were fresh off a 28-point thrashing of No. 4-ranked Marquette before losing in similar fashion to Creighton. The Huskies, who averaged nearly double-digit threes per game before Tuesday’s game, were held to a season-low three triples.

The 19-point loss was UConn’s largest margin of defeat in nearly half a decade.