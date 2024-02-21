 Skip to main content
Creighton fans storm the court after upsetting No. 1 UConn

February 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Creighton Bluejays were flying high on Tuesday after the team’s stunning upset of UConn at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

No. 15 Creighton dominated top-ranked UConn in the 85-66 contest, which represented the Bluejays’ first win over a No. 1-ranked team in program history.

Pandemonium broke out once the final buzzer sounded. A blue and white sea of fans flooded the court to celebrate the team’s biggest basketball win in years.

Creighton used a balanced offensive attack to bury UConn. The Bluejays shot 54.7% from the field and 50% from three-point range. Senior guard Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and accounted for 5 of his team’s 14 triples.

Every player who touched the floor for Creighton scored at least six points.

UConn entered Tuesday’s contest on a 14-game win streak and the label of best team in the country. They were fresh off a 28-point thrashing of No. 4-ranked Marquette before losing in similar fashion to Creighton. The Huskies, who averaged nearly double-digit threes per game before Tuesday’s game, were held to a season-low three triples.

The 19-point loss was UConn’s largest margin of defeat in nearly half a decade.

