Dan Hurley has funny quote about UConn’s success

Dan Hurley has successfully led UConn to the championship game for the first time since 2014. To him, however, the job is pretty easy.

Hurley humorously summed up his approach to coaching his team when speaking to the media on Sunday. In his estimation, the Huskies have three NBA players, so his job is to get out of the way and put the pieces in place around them to maximize their success.

Dan Hurley: “This isn’t that hard. I have three NBA players and we put the right pieces around them.” pic.twitter.com/GxwBCqt363 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2023

“This isn’t that hard. I have three NBA players and we put the right pieces around them,” Hurley said.

Hurley is referring to center Adama Sanogo and guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson, all of whom have played big roles in UConn’s run through March.

Of course, Hurley is underselling his own role. He and his staff scouted and recruited all these players and helped them develop into NBA talents. His intense approach has been on display during the tournament, and the team’s ability is no coincidence in light of that.

The Huskies will face San Diego State on Monday for the national title, with UConn the clear favorite going in.