Duke star Cameron Boozer receives profane chant from Michigan State crowd

Cameron Boozer, for better or for worse, was the center of attention during Saturday’s big game.

Boozer and No. 4-ranked Duke faced off on Saturday against No. 7-ranked Michigan State in a clash of undefeated teams. In the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., a profane chant broke out at Boozer’s expense from the Spartans faithful.

“F–k Cam Boozer” began ringing out in the arena. Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr, who was shooting free throws at the time, even began egging on the crowd to start cheering louder.

Here is the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

The freshman phenom Boozer, just 18 years old, already looks like one of the very best players in college basketball this season. As such, he draws a lot of hate from opposing fans, especially as the star player for Duke and one who has a physical style of play that results in a lot of free throws.

Boozer entered play on Saturday averaging an ACC-leading 23.6 points to go along with 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, he finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists against the Spartans as the Blue Devils won by a 66-60 final score.

The son of retired former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron is in the conversation to potentially go with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He was already absurdly tall at just 15 years old and is now drawing hostility from opposing fanbases commensurate to his elite level of play.