NFL player goes viral for perfect bracket after first day of March Madness

Bijan Robinson seems to know his basketball. The Atlanta Falcons running back was one of a small minority of people that still had an unblemished bracket after the first day of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA March Madness’ official X account posted Robinson’s bracket days before the tournament began. The Texas alum unsurprisingly chose his alma mater to win it all.

But Robinson may have put in more effort than people realized given that he accurately called all five upsets to occur on the first day of March Madness. Either that, or he just got really, really lucky.

.@Bijan5Robinson's bracket! Longhorns win the title 🤘

Western Kentucky > Marquette 🤯

2️⃣ double-digit seeds in the Elite 8 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kFm4ZqLNNQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024

Robinson correctly predicted 9-seed Michigan State, 11-seed Duquesne, 11-seed Oregon, 11-seed NC State, and most surprisingly 13-seed Oakland to advance to the next round. The Falcons star’s perfect bracket was one of fewer than than 0.0038% remaining out in the wild.

LESS THAN 1% of brackets remain perfect after a day into the madness 🤯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Nbn8LaQ3Te — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Oakland needed a historic three-point shooting performance from viral sensation Jack Gohlke to upset Kentucky. Robinson will likely need similarly unexpected heroics — and a huge run from his 7-seed Texas squad — to maintain his perfect standing.