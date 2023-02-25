Video: Fran McCaffery goes viral for bizarre staredown with referee

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is known for not being the biggest fan of referees, but he went above and beyond during Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

McCaffery was unhappy with the officiating for much of the second half of Saturday’s game, and was finally called for a technical foul with about two minutes left in regulation. During a timeout less than a minute later, McCaffery decided to send a message by having an extended staredown with referee Kelly Pfeifer.

Fran McCaffrey is a freak pic.twitter.com/qa2u0WWD2e — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 25, 2023

Ultimately, nothing else came of the interaction aside from a lot of amusement on social media. It may have triggered a monster comeback, though, as the Hawkeyes scored 16 points in the last minute by going 5-for-6 from three to force overtime.

This is hardly a shock considering McCaffery’s history with officials. Still, he would probably say he made his point, and if it lit a fire under his team, why not?