Greg Oden set for staff role under former head coach

Greg Oden is back in college basketball with a formal staff role.

Oden is joining Xavier’s staff under his former head coach Thad Matta, as first reported by David Woods of the Indianapolis Star. Another former Ohio State player, Jon Diebler, is also joining the staff. Their roles are yet to be publicly revealed.

Oden, now 34, has been around coaching circles for some time now. Last year, he had a full time role as a graduate assistant at Ohio State under coach Chris Holtmann. Before that, he’d even helped one NBA team do some pre-draft evaluations.

Unfortunately, Oden will always be best remembered as a former No. 1 overall pick ahead of Kevin Durant who turned into a notorious bust due in large part to injuries. Still, his experiences may prove valuable to young players who can learn from him.