Hunter Dickinson sends Michigan to OT with incredible buzzer-beater

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson on Sunday made one of the best shots of the season.

Michigan was trailing 68-65 in their game against Wisconsin and had an inbound play with just 2.1 seconds remaining. Terrance Williams managed to get the ball to Dickinson, who had just enough time to avoid a defender and get a shot off from several feet behind the 3-point line.

And he drained it to send the game to overtime.

HUNTER DICKINSON SENDS IT TO OT WHAT A SHOT. pic.twitter.com/MWyxMybRvo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023

Replays showed that the ball left Dickson’s hand with just fractions of a second remaining. The 3-pointer was the only one of the day for the 7-foot-1 junior, who averages just 1.6 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

You can see another view of the bucket below:

This view of Hunter Dickinson's shot to force OT pic.twitter.com/XuI9xBP82n — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 26, 2023

Michigan went on to win 87-79 in overtime. Dickinson had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The shot must have felt particularly good for Dickinson after how bad he made himself look less than two weeks ago against Wisconsin.