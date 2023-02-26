 Skip to main content
Hunter Dickinson sends Michigan to OT with incredible buzzer-beater

February 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Hunter Dickinson drains a three at the buzzer

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson on Sunday made one of the best shots of the season.

Michigan was trailing 68-65 in their game against Wisconsin and had an inbound play with just 2.1 seconds remaining. Terrance Williams managed to get the ball to Dickinson, who had just enough time to avoid a defender and get a shot off from several feet behind the 3-point line.

And he drained it to send the game to overtime.

Replays showed that the ball left Dickson’s hand with just fractions of a second remaining. The 3-pointer was the only one of the day for the 7-foot-1 junior, who averages just 1.6 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

You can see another view of the bucket below:

Michigan went on to win 87-79 in overtime. Dickinson had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The shot must have felt particularly good for Dickinson after how bad he made himself look less than two weeks ago against Wisconsin.

