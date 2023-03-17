 Skip to main content
Viewers loved Ian Eagle’s funny line during Pitt’s March Madness game

March 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Ian Eagle wearing a headset

Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; TNT play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle during the game between the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Eagle is once again rising to the occasion during the NCAA Tournament.

The veteran broadcast Eagle went viral on Friday for the immortal line he dropped during Pitt’s win over Iowa State in the Round of 64. As Pitt guard Nelly Cummings drove to the rim and converted a contested lefty layup late in the second half, Eagle, handling play-by-play duties on TruTV, quipped, “Nelly finishes! It’s getting hot in here!”

Eagle was, of course, referencing everyone’s favorite Band-Aided rapper Nelly and his 2002 hit “Hot In Herre.” Many on Twitter showed love to Eagle over the great line.

Cummings, a graduate transfer, was only three years old when “Hot in Herre” came out. But he was certainly cooking on Friday with a team-high 13 points in a 59-41 Pitt win (where they also benefited from a big ISU goof).

As for the Emmy-winning announcer Eagle, that Nelly line now officially enters his personal Hall of Fame (which is already pretty darn stacked).

Ian Eagle NCAA Tournament 2023 Nelly Cummings Pittsburgh Panthers Basketball
