Isaiah Livers withdrawing from NBA Draft to return to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines’ 2020-21 campaign got a surprising boost on Friday.

The school announced that swingman Isaiah Livers will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return for his senior season.

“The information I gathered is going to be invaluable moving forward,” Livers said of the NBA Draft process in a release by the school. “But now, we have unfinished business in Ann Arbor. I cannot wait to do everything I can and help lead this team to great things.”

Livers emerged as Michigan’s top scorer last season despite being plagued by injury for much of the year. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range.

With Michigan losing key seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, they looked to be set up for a bit of a rebuilding year with Livers leaving too. Instead, Livers will stick around to provide some experience and scoring punch. It’s news that will definitely have Juwan Howard dancing.