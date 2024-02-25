Jay Wright rules himself out of contention for 1 coaching job

The rumors will not go away that former Villanova coach Jay Wright might return to coaching, but he insists he has no plans to do so — even with what he considers to be a solid job available.

Wright ruled himself out of contention for the Ohio State job, telling Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch that he has no plans to coach again.

“It’s a great job,” Wright said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “It has an outstanding athletic department, great tradition and fertile recruiting ground. … It would be a great job, but I’m definitely done coaching.”

Wright is just 62, but he abruptly retired after the 2021-22 season and has shown no inclination toward coming back. At the time of his retirement, he said he simply no longer felt he could give 100 percent to the job, and that perhaps has not changed.

The two-time national champion has spent his retirement doing broadcast work for CBS. He appears content to stay there for now, and he certainly sounds like he is finished for good.