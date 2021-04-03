John Calipari sends warning to Kentucky critics after poor season

The college basketball world had a good time laughing at the Kentucky Wildcats this season. That apparently is not going to last.

Kentucky coach John Calipari appeared on ESPN’s “College Gameday” Saturday, and he came with a stark warning to those who have been reveling in the Wildcats’ struggles.

“A lot of people had fun at our expense and celebrated,” Calipari said. “I’m ready to get going. This can’t come fast enough now.”

Calipari said it with a smile, but there was definitely some meaning behind his words. The Wildcats went a disastrous 9-16 in 2020-21, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. That is not good enough in Lexington, and Calipari knows it.

We wonder if Calipari had anyone specific in mind when he issued his warning. We can certainly think of one person it might apply to.