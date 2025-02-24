Kim Mulkey goes viral for incredible reaction shots

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is known for some over-the-top reactions on the sideline. On Sunday, she went viral for something slightly different.

ESPN aired a pair of perfectly-framed Mulkey reactions as her LSU team struggled to contain Georgia Amoore and the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday. Amoore sliced up the LSU defense on more than one occasion, and thanks to some perfect camera work, the shot transitioned perfectly from the play on the floor to Mulkey shooting a death glare.

They did the Mulkey zoom more than once 🫡 https://t.co/s4nGgrp3mK pic.twitter.com/lX2C7f2nwv — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 23, 2025

Some social media users even compared the shot to something out of “The Office” because of the slow zoom.

This shot of Kim Mulkey looks like something straight out of The Office pic.twitter.com/OfmdyX1Kmb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 23, 2025

Mulkey is a very colorful character. This is not even the first time this season that her reactions have gone viral. As amusing as they are for fans, this one, at least, might be a little bit terrifying for her players.

LSU trailed Kentucky 38-26 at halftime, but Mulkey clearly channeled her death glare in a constructive way. The Tigers outscored Kentucky 23-6 in the third quarter on the way to a 65-58 comeback victory.