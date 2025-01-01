 Skip to main content
LeBron James reacts via Instagram to son Bryce’s college commitment

January 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Bryce JamesLeBron James
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

LeBron James reacted via Instagram Wednesday to his son Bryce’s college announcement.

Bryce James announced Wednesday that he will be playing at Arizona in college. LeBron shared a photo that showed Bryce in an Arizona uniform next to Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd.

In his Instagram post, LeBron shared the Arizona “bear down” chant.

“CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!!” James wrote, while sharing multiple emojis on his post.

You can see his full post:

Bryce is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is listed by 247 Sports as a 3-star recruit and was considering Duquesne, Ohio State and USC, in addition to Arizona.

Bryce’s older brother Bronny went to USC but only stayed one season before leaving for the NBA draft. It remains to be seen whether Bryce will follow a similar 1-and-done path in college.

Bryce is a 6-foot-5 guard and part of the 2025 class, meaning he will be set to head to college in the fall.

