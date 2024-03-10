Fan arrested after wild fight between LSU and South Carolina

Things got ugly late in Sunday’s SEC championship game, with LSU and South Carolina getting into a fight that led to the ejection of both benches and the arrest of a fan.

Tempers flared with roughly two minutes to go after South Carolina players took offense to a foul by LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson. Johnson responded by shoving South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins, which prompted Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso to shove Johnson to the ground.

That was when things really kicked off. In perhaps the wildest aspect of the scuffle, a fan from the stands was seen leaping over the scorer’s table to get involved. Social media users identified the man as Johnson’s brother, who was seemingly trying to defend his sister.

Police and security officials quickly intervened, and video from the stands showed the fan in question being arrested.

LSU and South Carolina are the top two teams in the SEC and both could be considered national title contenders. The Gamecocks were on their way to a win before tensions boiled over. They still got the victory to remain undefeated.

The fan, however, might be in the most trouble of anyone involved.