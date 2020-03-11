NCAA Tournament will be played without fans due to coronavirus

Get ready for March Madness without fans.

In a statement released Wednesday, based on a recommendation from the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that no fans would be allowed to attend NCAA Tournament games to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “Only essential staff and limited family attendance” will be permitted.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

There have been numerous cancellations due to the spread of the virus, but this is the biggest one yet. It also felt inevitable when the state of Ohio, which is slated to host games in the tournament, banned large events. Expect an incredibly eerie atmosphere at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.