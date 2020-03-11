Ohio governor to order fans banned from March Madness games due to coronavirus

The NCAA has said that March Madness will go ahead with fans, but that is looking in serious jeopardy.

The latest blow to that plan comes from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who said Wednesday he is issuing an order banning mass gatherings in the state due to the spread of coronavirus. That includes First Four games set to be played in Dayton, as well as first- and second-round games in Cleveland.

Again: No fans for NCAA tournament games in Dayton and Cleveland next week, per a state order. “This seems difficult for people," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "But we know what’s coming. We know what’s around the corner. … Everything looks the same, but it’s really not.” — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) March 11, 2020

The NCAA will have a decision to make. Theoretically, these games could be played without fans, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

Wednesday appears to be a watershed day in terms of closing sporting events to fans in virus-affected areas. These are definitely not going to be the last events to be impacted.