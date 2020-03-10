Nebraska adding two football players to basketball team for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking at a serious lack of players in the Big Ten Tournament, so they’re finding reinforcements in an unusual spot.

According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, the Huskers are adding two football players — Noah Vedral and Brant Banks — to the basketball team for the duration of the Big Ten Tournament.

Noah Vedral and Brant Banks are going to play on Nebraska’s basketball team at the Big Ten Tournament. pic.twitter.com/1bQPK3kcWQ — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) March 10, 2020

The Huskers were down to just seven players heading into the conference tournament. That’s due to the indefinite suspension of key players Dachon Burke and Cam Mack.

Nebraska went 7-24 this year and have almost no chance of going anywhere in the conference tournament. They play Indiana on Wednesday, and odds are that’s the only time we’ll get the chance to see these football players in action.