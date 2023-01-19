Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision

Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season.

Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that Brey would remain part of Notre Dame in some role.

Brey is the winningest coach in Notre Dame basketball history. He has led the program since 2000, taking them to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances with a 481-267 overall record. He also took the Fighting Irish to consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Brey is relatively young by coaching standards, as he turns 64 in March. However, the grueling schedule and intensity of the job can take a toll on anyone, and Brey has certainly earned his retirement.