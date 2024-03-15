 Skip to main content
Rick Pitino has great comment about facing UConn

March 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Rick Pitino in a suit

Mar 21, 2023; New York, NY, USA; New St. John s head coach Rick Pitino speaks at his introductory press conference at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

St. John’s cruised to an easy win over Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday, but head coach Rick Pitino is well aware that a much more difficult task awaits.

Following their 91-72 win over Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden, St. John’s will now face defending national champion UConn in the Big East Tournament semifinals. Pitino was asked after Thursday’s game what it will take to upset the Huskies. The 71-year-old had an awesome response.

“We gotta have, um, about six of their players get Covid,” Pitino said with a smile.

UConn is ranked No. 2 in the nation. They had one of the most dominant runs in NCAA Tournament history last year, and Dan Hurley’s team appears poised to do it again. Of course, upsets are common in conference tournaments, so Pitino knows his team has a chance.

St. John’s was a 9.5-point underdog for their game against UConn as of Friday morning. The Red Storm have rattled off six straight wins since Pitino absolutely unloaded on his team following a Feb. 18 loss to Seton Hall. St. John’s certainly has momentum on their side, so it will be interesting to see how that serves them against arguably the best team in the country.

