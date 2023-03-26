 Skip to main content
San Diego State coach takes big risk after cutting down nets

March 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brian Dutcher at a press conference

Mar 23, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher answers questions during a press conference for their NCAA Tournament South Region game at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher was flying high after the Aztecs clinched a spot in the Final Four. So high, in fact, that he took a pretty big risk after cutting down the nets.

Instead of simply climbing down the ladder, Dutcher executed a trust fall, jumping off the ladder into the waiting arms of his players. Fortunately, they were ready for it.

A longtime assistant to predecessor Steve Fisher, Dutcher is going to the Final Four for the first time at the age of 63. Now in his sixth season as coach, he has attracted some attention this March for some of his messages to his players.

The Aztecs may have benefitted from a controversial call at the end of Sunday’s win, but they will head to the Final Four in an unlikely matchup with Florida Atlantic.

