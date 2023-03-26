San Diego State-Creighton game ends with controversial foul call

The ending of Sunday’s Elite 8 game between Creighton and San Diego State featured some controversy.

San Diego State had the ball with the shot clock off and the score tied 56-56. It looked like the Aztecs were either going to hit a game-winning shot or the game would go to overtime. Instead, senior guard Darrion Trammell was fouled by Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard as Trammell drove into the paint and tried to convert a floater.

The foul came with 1.2 seconds remaining. Replays showed that Nembhard had his hand on Trammell’s hip as the San Diego State star went into his shooting motion. There were questions about whether there was enough contact to warrant a foul being called, especially in such a crucial situation. You can see the play below:

SDSU DRAWS A SHOOTING FOUL WITH 1.2 SEC LEFT pic.twitter.com/TpmU9krzI1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2023

Here is another angle that shows Nembhard clearly grabbed Trammell’s right hip:

Trammell missed his first free throw but converted the second to give San Diego State a 57-56 lead. Creighton had a chance for one final in-bound heave but was unable to get a shot off.

Many officials would have been hesitant to blow the whistle in that situation, but it looked like the right call. That will be no consolation for Creighton fans.

No. 5 San Diego State will face No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the Final Four on Saturday.