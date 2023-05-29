SDSU tournament hero Lamont Butler announces major decision

Lamont Butler is giving himself one last dance.

The San Diego State guard Butler made a big announcement on Monday about his basketball future. Butler revealed in a video message that he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to school for his senior year.

Forever an Aztec 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y5NbKe8X81 — Lamont Butler (@lamont_butler1) May 29, 2023

Butler, 20, declared for the draft last month but had maintained his college eligibility. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is May 31, and now Butler has done just that.

This news will really excite the local fans as Butler was the big hero during SDSU’s improbable Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament this year. The mid-major Aztecs, who had never made it beyond the Sweet Sixteen in their school’s history, went all the way to the championship game. They could not have done it without Butler, who hit the shot of his life during the Final Four against FAU. Butler sank a buzzer-beater that gave SDSU the 72-71 win (see here) in what was the single greatest moment of March Madness 2023.

Butler, a two-time Mountain West All-Defensive selection, could still stand to improve his overall offensive game, having averaged just 7.1 points per game in his college career. Now he’s giving himself the opportunity to do just that with one more year in America’s Finest City.