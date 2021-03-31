Video: Tyger Campbell stares down Michigan bench after 3-pointer

Tyger Campbell appeared to send a non-verbal message to Michigan’s bench after making a shot on Tuesday.

Campbell made a 3-pointer on the wing in front of the Wolverines’ bench to put UCLA up 27-23 just before halftime of the East Region final.

Campbell stared down the Michigan bench after the shot:

Tyger Campbell stares down the Michigan bench after the three pic.twitter.com/rGK0SIQAcL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2021

UCLA entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the teams in the play-in game. They are a No. 11 seed and were underdogs against the top-seeded Wolverines. But despite falling behind 11-4 early and hardly scoring any points over the first 10 minutes of the game, UCLA was able to take the lead into halftime.

Campbell showed he was not intimidated by the higher-seeded Wolverines.