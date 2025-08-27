Shedeur Sanders gets disappointing news from Browns

Shedeur Sanders is about to open up his rookie season as the QB3 for the Cleveland Browns.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed to reporters on Tuesday that the team has named officially rookie Dillon Gabriel as their No. 2 quarterback. The news comes after Cleveland announced last week that veteran Joe Flacco would be their starter to begin the 2025 NFL season.

Stefanski also noted that Sanders will still be able to dress for games. However, Sanders will be serving as the Browns’ emergency third quarterback.

Cleveland had one of the most convoluted QB battles in the league entering training camp. While Sanders did manage to get above both Kenny Pickett (whom the Browns just traded) and Tyler Huntley (whom the Browns ended up cutting) on the totem pole, a QB3 designation still marks disappointing news for the 23-year-old Sanders.

Sanders was able to put together an incredible preseason debut that had everybody buzzing. But he suffered an oblique injury in practice days later and was less effective in a subsequent preseason game for Cleveland (which notably saw Sanders having a confused reaction on the sideline to getting pulled from the contest).

Some absurd theories have since emerged claiming that Sanders has been the victim of some sort of conspiracy. But the more logical explanation here is that Sanders simply isn’t up to par yet with the former Super Bowl MVP Flacco or his fellow rookie Gabriel (who was a higher draft pick and was more efficient with the ball in preseason play).