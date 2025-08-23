Jalen Ramsey has changed positions with Steelers

Jalen Ramsey has been viewed as a top cornerback in the NFL for several years, but that has changed.

Ramsey is turning 31 in October and entering his 10th NFL season. He was traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the offseason, and he has changed positions.

Tyler DeSena posted a video on social media Thursday breaking down how Ramsey was used by the Steelers in their preseason game on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. He noted that Ramsey had played nine plays, and not one of them was at outside cornerback. Rather, he played inside as a nickelback and also safety.

Jalen Ramsey played nine reps vs. the Panthers. Not a single one was at outside corner.



I broke down his alignment, and how this has been a long time coming for the future Hall-of-Famer pic.twitter.com/srEaNdxe7x — Tyler DeSena (@desena_tyler) August 22, 2025

Ramsey tackles very well for a cornerback, which is why the team is using him on the inside and closer to the line of scrimmage, as well as at safety. Ramsey had 60 tackles last season with the Miami Dolphins and topped out with 88 tackles with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro player and has made the Pro Bowl seven times. He made it every year from 2020-2023. Now he’ll be playing in Mike Tomlin’s defense, which typically is among the best in the NFL. They appear to be finding a good way to use him.