Terry McLaurin made telling move during Commanders’ preseason game

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to demand a new contract or trade from the Washington Commanders, and the move he pulled during Saturday’s preseason game did not put many minds at ease.

The Commanders lost 30-3 to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. McLaurin did attend the game, though he did not play.

McLaurin spent the bulk of the game on the sideline by himself. However, he did spent part of the contest talking to veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner does not have an agent and represents himself in contract talks, giving him significant knowledge of the sort of deal McLaurin is trying to negotiate right now.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin spent most of today’s game standing (or sitting) by himself on the sideline. He did speak with veteran LB Bobby Wagner for an extended period in the first half. Wagner does not have an agent and represents himself in contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/uqPMPEsCre — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 23, 2025

McLaurin has been activated from the PUP by the Commanders, though he is still at odds with the team over his contract situation. A recent report suggested the two sides are still quite far apart in contract talks.

Based on McLaurin’s behavior Saturday, no resolution appears to be in sight. That is not ideal for the Commanders, as McLaurin provided the team with 1,096 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns last season.