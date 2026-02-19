Video: Tyler Tanner nearly hits a miracle half-court shot at the buzzer against Missouri

The Missouri Tigers may still be shaking following their thrilling 81-80 victory over the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

With the Tigers ahead by four points with only 1.8 seconds left in the second half, Vanderbilt senior forward Tyler Nickel drained a 3-pointer to cut the Commodores’ deficit down to one point. However, they still needed a miracle to turn things around, and they nearly got one.

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Tyler Tanner intercepted a bad inbound pass by Missouri senior guard Mark Mitchell near the half-court line. Tanner immediately fired a desperation heave, which nearly went in.

You can watch that sequence here.

Had Tanner made that shot, that would have completed a huge comeback for the Commodores, who were down by 21 points with under nine minutes remaining in regulation.

Instead, Vanderbilt settled with a loss and dropped to 21-5 overall and 8-5 in SEC play. Missouri, on the other hand, improved to 18-8 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

Tanner paced the Commodores with 27 points on 9-for-19 shooting, while the Tigers were led by senior guard Jayden Stone’s 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

“‘Oh s–t,’ because Mark threw the ball short. … That’s not the pass we want,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said after the game when asked what he was thinking as Tanner took the game’s last shot, via Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Mark Mitchell’s parents, his dad even said something. He said, ‘Son, I’ve got to teach you how to throw.’”