Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Video shows Darryn Peterson seemingly asking Bill Self to sub him out

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Darryn Peterson in a Kansas uniform
Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks obliterated the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, 81-69, but their win doesn’t seem to be grabbing as much as attention as the continuation of the Darryn Peterson saga.

Peterson, widely expected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, went off for 20 points in the first half. After hitting a 3-pointer in the second half, he turned to Kansas head coach Bill Self on the sideline and appeared to gesture that he wanted to be subbed out.

Here’s a video of that moment.

All told, Peterson spent just 18 minutes on the floor versus the Cowboys, tallying 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting with 2 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

Peterson’s ability to finish contests and his availability for the team have bothered Kansas supporters. While undoubtedly an elite talent at the college level, he’s only appeared in 14 of the Jayhawks’ 26 outings this season. He’s also been absent down the stretch in many Kansas games, mainly because cramping issues.

Kansas has managed to win a bunch of games and stay ranked despite Peterson’s situation, but the Jayhawks will need him to be more available if they are to have a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App