Everyone slammed Tony Bennett for the same reason in stunning Virginia loss to NC State

March 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Tony Bennett wearing a Virginia shirt

Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia on Friday flamed out of the ACC Tournament in heartbreaking fashion. Some fans are blaming head coach Tony Bennett for the early exit.

Virginia led 58-55 over NC State with just six seconds left at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Virginia guard Isaac McKneely was intentionally fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one. NC State wing Casey Morsell grabbed the rebound and dished it to senior Michael O’Connell, who banked in the game-tying shot to send the contest to overtime.

NC State outscored Virginia 15-8 in the OT period, setting up a rivalry matchup against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament title game.

O’Connell was able to dribble the ball up the court completely unimpeded right before getting his clutch shot to fall.

Several fans wondered why Bennett didn’t instruct his team to use one of their three fouls to give in order prevent such a clean look at a three.

The Cavaliers were up 58-52 with just 52 seconds left in the contest and seemed headed for victory. Missed free throws and poor late-game execution led to an all-too-familiar crunch time collapse by Virginia.

DJ Burns Jr. was NC State’s top scorer with 19 points on 8/11 shooting. He scored 7 of his 19 points in OT.

