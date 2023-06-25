West Virginia scores major transfer win after naming Bob Huggins replacement

The West Virginia Mountaineers have endured a rocky period for the last week after Bob Huggins’ arrest and resignation, but things appear to be stabilizing.

One day after promoting assistant coach Josh Eilert to interim head coach, star transfer Kerr Kriisa announced on social media that he was withdrawing from the transfer portal and would remain with West Virginia for the upcoming season. In his announcement, Kriisa said he was “putting my faith back in a coach that put his faith in me.”

Kriisa transferred from Arizona to West Virginia in April with the expectation of playing for Huggins. That all changed last week, when the longtime head coach announced his departure following a DUI arrest in Pennsylvania. That prompted Kriisa, along with Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint, to enter the portal.

The move to make Eilert the interim head coach appears to have been decisive for Kriisa. Perhaps this will be a big help in keeping the other potential transfers from departing as well.

Kriisa figures to be a starter for the Mountaineers after averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game for Arizona last year.