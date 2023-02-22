New Alabama employee already got an a– chewing from Nick Saban

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix didn’t need much time before he got chewed out by his new boss.

Clinton-Dix retired from his career as an NFL player in December and opted to enter a career working in football operations. The former Alabama star was hired by Nick Saban as director of player development for the Crimson Tide.

Clinton-Dix said on Twitter Tuesday that he had just started and already got chewed out by Saban.

“1st day on the Job I got a A– Chewing from Coach Saban. 1 down 5 million to go. #RolltideRoll,” Clinton-Dix tweeted (censored by LBS).

Clinton-Dix getting chewed out is like a badge of honor. You know you’ve arrived when you’ve gotten chewed out by Saban for the first time.

Clinton-Dix played at Alabama from 2011-2013. He helped the Tide win consecutive BCS championships in 2011 and 2012. The former safety became a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Clinton-Dix spent eight seasons in the NFL. In addition to his time with the Packers, he also played for the Commanders, Bears, Cowboys, 49ers, Raiders and Broncos.

H/T Barstool Sports