Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator.

Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007.

Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama. Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, was @CanesFootball’s DC last season. He’s coached at four different SEC schools. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 5, 2023

Steele has plenty of experience, and also has the requisite ties to Tuscaloosa. In addition to his time as Saban’s first Alabama defensive coordinator, he was an assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2013 and 2014. He also has head coaching experience and was seen as a potential successor to Gus Malzahn at Auburn before that job ultimately went to Bryan Harsin instead.

Steele is not as big a name as Alabama’s offensive coordinator hire, but he is a steady hand who is trusted by Saban. That is probably all that is necessary at this point.