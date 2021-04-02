Report: Arch Manning planning to visit Texas in June

Steve Sarkisian has already had some success stories in recruiting since taking over for Tom Herman, and the momentum continues to roll.

Horns 247 reporter Nick Harris reported on Wednesday that 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning has plans to visit Texas in June.

Nick at Nite: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman 5 QB Arch Manning expected to take an unofficial visit to Texas in June. (VIP): https://t.co/doOqpGxrdb pic.twitter.com/e1pG1xX9Lm — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) April 1, 2021

Manning is only a sophomore and isn’t eligible yet for official visits, so this would be an unofficial visit. He is the top-rated quarterback in the 2023 class.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, a former Ole Miss wide receiver. His grandfather, Archie, was a star at Ole Miss and later the Saints. His uncles Peyton and Eli both won two Super Bowls in the NFL and starred in the SEC in college (Peyton went to Tennessee, while Eli went to Ole Miss).

Arch has plenty of athletic pedigree, but he does not have immediate ties to Texas. However, Cooper reportedly is trying not to pressure his son regarding the decision, which could leave Arch open to venture outside the family’s college ties. Arch reportedly liked Sarkisian at Alabama, and the relationship carried over to Texas. Arch also reportedly has received pressure to consider LSU.

