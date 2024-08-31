 Skip to main content
Arch Manning gets huge reception during Texas debut

August 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Arch Manning in a Texas helmet

Sep 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning has officially arrived in college football, and Texas Longhorns fans are hyped about it.

With the Longhorns blowing out Colorado State 38-0 late in the third quarter on Saturday, the team opted to let Manning get some reps in a meaningful game. The home crowd was hugely excited about that, as Manning was treated to a brief but enthusiastic standing ovation upon entering the game.

Manning completed a 40-yard pass on his first play from scrimmage, then capped off the drive with a push pass for his first collegiate touchdown.

Though he was facing inferior opposition, Manning flashed plenty of promise during his brief cameo. He wound up going 5/6 for 95 yards with two touchdowns, the second coming on a quarterback sneak.

Manning probably won’t see a lot of playing time this season behind Quinn Ewers. However, between this and his spring game performance, Longhorns fans might have a lot to look forward to when he does get a chance.

