Arch Manning gets huge reception during Texas debut

Arch Manning has officially arrived in college football, and Texas Longhorns fans are hyped about it.

With the Longhorns blowing out Colorado State 38-0 late in the third quarter on Saturday, the team opted to let Manning get some reps in a meaningful game. The home crowd was hugely excited about that, as Manning was treated to a brief but enthusiastic standing ovation upon entering the game.

A quick standing ovation for Arch from the Texas faithful after making his first appearance of the season. pic.twitter.com/WjGl0jvRqS — TSTV Sports (@TSTVSports) August 31, 2024

Manning completed a 40-yard pass on his first play from scrimmage, then capped off the drive with a push pass for his first collegiate touchdown.

Though he was facing inferior opposition, Manning flashed plenty of promise during his brief cameo. He wound up going 5/6 for 95 yards with two touchdowns, the second coming on a quarterback sneak.

Manning probably won’t see a lot of playing time this season behind Quinn Ewers. However, between this and his spring game performance, Longhorns fans might have a lot to look forward to when he does get a chance.

