Arkansas mocks Colorado over awkward social media post

Whether they mean to or not, the Colorado Buffaloes’ social media activity continues to make them a pretty easy foil for other college football programs.

On Tuesday, the Buffaloes posted a practice video on social media that raised some questions about editing. The video of a long touchdown pass abruptly changes angles while the ball is still in the air, leading some to question whether the Buffs took video of an incompletion and edited it to make it look like a big play.

To be clear, skeptical fans that looked into it came away convinced that the whole video was of the same play, but the awkward edit certainly gave many reason to doubt that. The video went viral enough that the Arkansas Razorbacks decided to have some fun with it, cutting three separate videos together poorly to try to look like a long touchdown pass. The “darts only” caption made it clear they were fully in on the joke, too.

If Colorado was bothered by the parody, they didn’t show it. Deion Sanders Jr., who does social media for Colorado, conceded that Arkansas’ take on the video was “pretty funny.”

lol that’s actually pretty funny. That’s some good stuff right there. https://t.co/Ezv7P4ehaf — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) August 7, 2024

Deion Sanders’ program needs and expects to make significant progress in year two of his tenure, as the Buffs lost eight of their last nine games in 2023 following a much-hyped 3-0 start to the campaign. There have been some bumps in the road in preseason so far, but this video isn’t one of them, funny as it may be.