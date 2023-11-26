Auburn fans completely heartbroken after Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

Auburn football fans were dealt a heavy dose of heartbreak Saturday against Alabama.

Auburn held a 24-20 lead late over their Iron Bowl rivals and appeared to have a victory in hand at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

But instead of Tiger jubilation flooding social media, it was the miserable faces of Auburn supporters that went viral on X as Alabama came back to win the contest 27-24.

Auburn fans realizing the cruelty of college football pic.twitter.com/zWXmzQgwaf — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 26, 2023

Please keep Auburn fans in your prayers tonight pic.twitter.com/DZOzuL3TJl — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 26, 2023

With fewer than six minutes left in the game, Auburn prevented an Alabama first down with the Crimson Tide facing 3rd-and-4 on their own 24. Alabama opted to punt on 4th down, which should have given the home team possession with good field position.

But as fate would have it, Auburn wide receiver Koy Moore muffed the punt and Alabama was able to recover the ball.

Auburn still could have sealed a victory in the final minute with Alabama facing 4th-and-goal from the Tigers’ 31.

Auburn sent nearly every defender into coverage, but Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe still pulled off a miraculous touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond to push the Crimson Tide ahead with seconds left to play (video here).

Saturday’s loss to Alabama will likely remain in infamy among Auburn supporters for a long, long time.