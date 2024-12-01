Big Ten disciplines Michigan, Ohio State over fight

Michigan and Ohio State are being disciplined by the Big Ten over their postgame fight on Saturday.

The Wolverines upset the Buckeyes 13-10 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. After winning the game, Michigan pulled a disrespectful move and planted their flag at the midfield logo of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State players objected and a fight broke out.

In response to the entire incident, the Big Ten is fining both programs $100,000. The fines are for a violation of the league’s sportsmanship policy.

The Big Ten is expected to fine Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for a violation of the league’s sportsmanship policy for the postgame fracas, sources tell @YahooSports. The schools are expected to accept the fines. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 1, 2024

For Michigan, they probably don’t mind the fine too much since they won the game. For Ohio State, this is probably insult to the injury of losing to their rivals when they were huge favorites in the game.