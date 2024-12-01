 Skip to main content
Big Ten disciplines Michigan, Ohio State over fight

December 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Michigan and Ohio State fighting

Michigan and Ohio State are being disciplined by the Big Ten over their postgame fight on Saturday.

The Wolverines upset the Buckeyes 13-10 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. After winning the game, Michigan pulled a disrespectful move and planted their flag at the midfield logo of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State players objected and a fight broke out.

In response to the entire incident, the Big Ten is fining both programs $100,000. The fines are for a violation of the league’s sportsmanship policy.

For Michigan, they probably don’t mind the fine too much since they won the game. For Ohio State, this is probably insult to the injury of losing to their rivals when they were huge favorites in the game.

Big Ten FootballMichigan FootballOhio State Football
