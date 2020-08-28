Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 have considered second Rose Bowl for spring season

Could a second Rose Bowl be part of the solution to the Big Ten and Pac-12’s spring problems?

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, people within the Big Ten and Pac-12 have had preliminary discussions about a second Rose Bowl in 2021. The usual Rose Bowl game is already scheduled for January 1, and is set to serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal.

A potential second Rose Bowl would likely conclude the proposed spring seasons of both conferences. It would add some resolution and give teams from both conferences a championship to play for.

Rose Bowl CEO David Eads told Dodd that there has not been “any thought or consideration” to such a proposal at this time.

In a way, it’s convenient that the Rose Bowl serves as an annual battle between the two conferences. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 are the two Power 5 conferences that have said they will play in spring. It’s not a playoff, but it could at least create some sort of resolution.

Of course, this idea would become unworkable if one conference changes its fall plans, which may happen.