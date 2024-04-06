 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 6, 2024

Bill Belichick is visiting 1 college football program

April 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Bill Belichick smiles at the podium

Jan 31, 2018; Bloomington, MN, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a press conference at the Mall of America in advance of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

With no NFL coaching job lined up for 2024, Bill Belichick can take some free time and hang around other coaches and teams. He is doing just that on Saturday.

Belichick was pictured with Washington coach Jedd Fisch at the Huskies’ spring practice on Saturday. The longtime New England Patriots coach was dressed as one would expect, though he had a Washington Huskies hoodie on this time.

According to Washington writer Christian Caple, Belichick was the keynote speaker at Fisch’s coaching clinic, and plans to spend five days around the program.

There is, of course, another obvious reason Belichick would be hanging around with the Huskies: his son Steve is the team’s defensive coordinator. Steve Belichick has been very happy to point out his status in comparison with his unemployed father’s.

As for Belichick, he seems to have plenty to do even though he will not be coaching in 2024. This might not be the only place we see him turn up.

Article Tags

Bill BelichickWashington Huskies Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus