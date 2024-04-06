Bill Belichick is visiting 1 college football program

With no NFL coaching job lined up for 2024, Bill Belichick can take some free time and hang around other coaches and teams. He is doing just that on Saturday.

Belichick was pictured with Washington coach Jedd Fisch at the Huskies’ spring practice on Saturday. The longtime New England Patriots coach was dressed as one would expect, though he had a Washington Huskies hoodie on this time.

If you ever wanted to see Bill Belichick in UW gear: pic.twitter.com/xO0FhEXody — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 6, 2024

According to Washington writer Christian Caple, Belichick was the keynote speaker at Fisch’s coaching clinic, and plans to spend five days around the program.

Was keynote speaker at UW’s coaches clinic. Jedd Fisch had said he planned to spend 5 days around the program this spring. https://t.co/4MilVO7ZQf — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) April 6, 2024

There is, of course, another obvious reason Belichick would be hanging around with the Huskies: his son Steve is the team’s defensive coordinator. Steve Belichick has been very happy to point out his status in comparison with his unemployed father’s.

As for Belichick, he seems to have plenty to do even though he will not be coaching in 2024. This might not be the only place we see him turn up.