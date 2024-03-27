 Skip to main content
Steve Belichick roasts his father Bill with great quote

March 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Belichick seems to have inherited his father’s sense of humor, or perhaps his bluntness.

The new Washington Huskies defensive coordinator spoke to the media on Wednesday and had a savage response when asked about the differences between him and his father Bill. The main difference, according to Steve, is that “I have a job and he doesn’t.”

There can be no arguing with the facts, to be fair. The elder Belichick does have options if he wants them, but he has the luxury of not having to work if he does not actually want to.

As for the younger Belichick, he has been a defensive playcaller before, but this is his first job with a formal defensive coordinator title. Hired in February amid major changes to the Washington program, he will have to help stabilize a roster that is losing a great deal of talent after reaching the national championship, not to mention the exit of coach Kalen DeBoer.

