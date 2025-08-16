Bill Belichick snubs weekly North Carolina radio show

Bill Belichick is getting out of one of the typical responsibilities of a college football coach.

North Carolina announced that the standard weekly coach’s radio show will be reformatted as “Carolina Football Live.” Michael Lombardi, Belichick’s hand-picked general manager at North Carolina, will be the featured guest each week instead of Belichick.

Belichick will appear on the first episode of the show, but none thereafter.

The weekly coach’s show is expected of virtually every college coach, including Belichick’s predecessor Mack Brown. In fact, it is usually written into the contract. Belichick, however, is only required to make such appearances “as reasonably requested by the University.”

Belichick was a regular on media platforms last season while he was out of coaching, but it certainly seems that he is reverting to his media-shy ways now that he has a job again. Some would argue Belichick is receiving special treatment from the university, and North Carolina may not even deny that. Certain compromises certainly had to be made to attract him to the job.

Those hoping for behind-the-scenes content from Belichick at North Carolina will have to wait for his new docuseries, which will be coming at some point.