Bill Belichick hooking up Washington athletics with big gesture

September 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Bill Belichick at a press conference

Nov 10, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media before an NFL International Series practice at the Deutcher Fussball-Bund facility. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

There are some fringe benefits to having Stephen Belichick on your coaching staff.

Belichick is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. This comes after he coached under his father Bill on the New England Patriots’ staff from 2012-2023. Not only has Bill already begun wearing Huskies gear, but he is now helping out the program when it comes to recruiting.

Montlake Futures, which is Washington’s top NIL booster group, is hosting a dinner with Bill Belichick as the special guest. Each plate costs a $25,000 donation to the NIL group.

Those multimillion dollar NIL payrolls don’t just fund themselves, you know.

Spending a night with Bill Belichick is pretty cool. There is only one coach out there who has won eight Super Bowl rings. But asking for $25,000 per person, well, nobody ever said it was cheap to help your college become a top-25 program.

Bill BelichickStephen Belichick
