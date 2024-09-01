Bill Belichick goes viral for his new wardrobe

Bill Belichick is entering the 2024 season without a coaching job for the first time in nearly 50 years, but the future Hall of Fame coach still has a team to support.

Belichick’s son Steve was hired as the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington back in February. The Huskies had their first game of the season on Saturday against FCS opponent Weber State, and Bill was spotted on the field in a Washington hoodie and hat prior to kickoff.

Football fans have grown used to seeing Belichick in his famous New England Patriots hoodie for the past 24 years. Steve Belichick was also a coach on his father’s staff in New England, so it looks strange to see both rocking the Huskies colors.

For now, we’ll just have to get used to it. The 72-year-old Belichick has taken on plenty of media jobs, but he will also likely attend as many Washington games as his schedule permits.