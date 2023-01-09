Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision

Star Michigan running back Blake Corum made a major announcement about his future on Monday that will come as welcome news to Wolverines fans.

Corum announced Monday that he will return for his senior season, citing his “profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education.”

Corum suffered a late-season knee injury that held him out of the College Football Playoff. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, this was a full meniscus repair, and the recovery timeline was also a reason behind his decision to stay in school.

Sources: Michigan RB Blake Corum's knee surgery was actually a full meniscus repair, which was a big part of his decision to stay in school. The 6-month recovery from the surgery would've sidelined him for the entire draft process. Corum told @richeisen today he's staying at UM. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2023

Corum was a Heisman candidate before his late-season injury. In 12 games for Michigan last season, he ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, and was essentially the core figure the Wolverines built their offense around.

The big question now for Michigan in 2023 is whether the coach will be back for another season. They figure to be a College Football Playoff contender either way.