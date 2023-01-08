Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say.

Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday. Harbaugh and several other candidates will meet with the team virtually.

One connection the Broncos have to Harbaugh is through Condoleeza Rice. The former U.S. Secretary of State is part of Denver’s new ownership group and will have a big hand in finding the team’s next head coach. Rice attended and worked at Stanford, where Harbaugh was the head football coach for several years before he left to take the San Francisco 49ers job.

It is possible Harbaugh is merely planning to listen to the Broncos’ brass as a courtesy, but it certainly sounds like he is less certain about remaining at Michigan than his statement indicated.

Harbaugh also recently had contact with an NFC team that is searching for a new head coach. It is unclear if he plans to formally interview for that position.

Harbaugh and Michigan are currently under NCAA investigation for multiple violations, and the coach could be suspended. Michigan was just recently informed of the violations. It is possible that the situation changed Harbaugh’s stance on returning to the NFL.