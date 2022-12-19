Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season.

The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season.

“One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram.

Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move.

“For 2023, I’m back,” Nix says in the video.

Nix was considering leaving for the NFL Draft, but he will be staying in school.

After beginning his college career at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon for the 2022 season. His decision turned into a huge success.

Nix passed for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 504 yards and 14 touchdowns. His numbeers were the best of his career across the board.

Nix’s return will give the Ducks a chance to build upon their 9-3 season in Dan Lanning’s second year on the job.