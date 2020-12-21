Bo Pelini unlikely to return as LSU defensive coordinator

Bo Pelini is set to take the fall for LSU’s defensive frailties in 2020.

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Pelini is not expected to return as LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021. Pelini just completed the first year of a three-year, $2.3 million annual contract.

The Tigers, coming off a championship season, ranked second-to-last in the SEC in both total defense and pass defense. Part of that was down to huge turnover on the defensive side of the ball, but that wasn’t enough to account for the fact that the team surrendered nearly 35 points per game. Someone simply had to go for that.

Pelini was hired to replace Dave Aranda, who had left to become the head coach at Baylor. This was a highly-touted hire, and one that coach Ed Orgeron tried to stand by as long as he could. Ultimately, the results were too awful to ignore.